Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in four runs against Reds

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

Rizzo hit two home runs and drove in nine runs through the first three games of the series and is up to a .265/.385/.513 slash line for the season. He remains a high-end asset in all settings, and Rizzo might even have earned second-base status in some leagues after being scored at the keystone for the 10th time Monday. It's a potentially huge fantasy boost.