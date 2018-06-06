Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in lone run Tuesday
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Phillies.
Rizzo was productive in this one but his teammates didn't offer a ton of support around him, notching just one other extra-base hit all game. The 28-year-old first baseman has been trending in the right direction at the plate, as he's batting .412 over his past 10 games with two home runs and eight RBI. The good stretch has Rizzo's season average up to .250 to go along with a .773 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...