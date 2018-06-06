Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in lone run Tuesday

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Phillies.

Rizzo was productive in this one but his teammates didn't offer a ton of support around him, notching just one other extra-base hit all game. The 28-year-old first baseman has been trending in the right direction at the plate, as he's batting .412 over his past 10 games with two home runs and eight RBI. The good stretch has Rizzo's season average up to .250 to go along with a .773 OPS.