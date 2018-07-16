Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in one, scores twice
Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.
Rizzo enjoyed a productive weekend series against the Padres, totaling six hits -- including three doubles -- two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in 14 at-bats. He's suffered from a disappointing first-half of the season, highlighted by a paltry .401 slugging percentage, though he does rank sixth in the National League with 61 RBI.
