Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in three in Saturday's nightcap
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in a 10-0 win over the Reds in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Rizzo is still batting just .203 this season, though he does have a modest three-game hitting streak going at the moment. The 28-year-old has batted .273 or better in each of the past four seasons, so it would be reasonable to expect his current average to continue to rise.
