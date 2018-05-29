Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in three Monday

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Rizzo extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and during that time he's 13-for-39 with a home run and 13 RBI. The 28-year-old slugger is still hitting just .228 for the season, but his track record and recent hot streak suggest that we'll see that number continue to climb.