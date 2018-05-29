Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in three Monday

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Rizzo extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and during that time he's 13-for-39 with a home run and 13 RBI. The 28-year-old slugger is still hitting just .228 for the season, but his track record and recent hot streak suggest that we'll see that number continue to climb.

More News
Our Latest Stories