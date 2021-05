Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Cardinals.

Rizzo was all over the box score in the easy win. The slugger has been good this month, batting .321 with 10 RBI across 17 games. Like a lot of Chicago's big-name players, Rizzo got off to a slow start, but it looks like he's back to his usual level of solid production.