Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in two Friday

Rizzo went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

The performance snapped an 0-for-11 skid over his prior four games. Rizzo's .202/.302/.357 slash line on the season remains ugly, but he is hitting a more palatable .273 (15-for-55) in May with five homers, 12 runs and 16 RBI in 14 games.