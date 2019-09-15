Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in two in rout

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

Rizzo has enjoyed this series against Pittsburgh, as he's gone 5-for-8 with three runs and six RBI in two games. The 30-year-old is having another phenomenal season overall with a .289/.402/.516 slash line, 26 home runs and 93 RBI through 139 games.