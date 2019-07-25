Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Ejected Wednesday

Rizzo was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. He finished 1-for-3.

Rizzo acknowledged he expressed frustration with home plate umpire Jordan Baker over a call in the fifth inning, though he said the ejection caught him by surprise. The Cubs also came into Wednesday in the midst of a three-game losing streak, so perhaps there was some extra tension in the air as the NL Central race has tightened. Rizzo will carry a .926 OPS, 20 home runs and 69 RBI into a pivotal series that starts Friday in Milwaukee.