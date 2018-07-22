Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Enjoying leadoff spot
Rizzo led off both games of Saturday's doubleheader and combined to go 5-for-7 -- including three walks in the first game a 4-for-5 effort in the second -- with one RBI and a run scored.
That puts him at 13-for-24 as a leadoff hitter with seven walks in the last seven games. Rizzo has yet to hit a homer in July -- reflective of his overall down season of .258/.359/.426 with 12 big flies -- but he still has plated 63 RBI and scored 40 times as a member of this productive Cubs lineup. For however long manager Joe Maddon sticks with this configuration, expect Rizzo's RBI pace to taper off while he possibly finds more chances to cross the plate.
