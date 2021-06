Rizzo was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to left lower back tightness, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rizzo went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Sunday's contest, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first baseman has dealt with back issues in recent seasons, and he missed six games at the end of May due to back stiffness. It's not yet clear whether his most recent injury will force him to miss additional time.