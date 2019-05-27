Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hit streak with homer

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

He staked the Cubs to an early lead with his first-inning blast off Gerrit Cole, but Cole Hamels couldn't make it hold up. Rizzo has now hit safely in nine straight games, slashing a blistering .486/.561/1.000 with three doubles, five homers, 10 runs and 13 RBI over that stretch.