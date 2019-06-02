Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hitting streak to 13 games

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.

He got the Cubs started with a first-inning blast off Jack Flaherty, but a more than three-hour rain delay in the middle of the fifth put a damper on the team's offense. The red-hot Rizzo has now hit safely in 13 straight games, slashing .440/.517/.860 over that stretch with six homers and 14 RBI.