Rizzo and the Cubs have not agreed to a contract extension during spring training and remain far apart in negotiations, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

There was some thought that the two sides might reach a deal during the spring, but now it looks like Rizzo will play out the last year of his contract and become a free agent next offseason. The Cubs are potentially looking at a rebuild, with big decisions coming on cornerstone players such as Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. A lot will depend on how the team performs this year, and if Chicago falls out of contention, Rizzo could find himself with a new organization sooner versus later.