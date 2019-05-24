Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Four-hit day against Phillies
Rizzo went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, three runs and three RBI in the Cubs' 9-7 defeat to the Phillies on Thursday.
Rizzo put up a big day at the dish in a losing effort for the Cubs, blasting his 13th long ball of the season in the seventh inning off Pat Neshek as part of a four-hit day. After a slow start, Rizzo now has his average up to .274 through 168 at-bats as he looks primed for another standout season at the plate for the Cubs.
