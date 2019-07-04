Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Gets first look as cleanup hitter
Rizzo will start at first base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Pirates.
Rizzo has drawn all but one of his prior 82 starts this season as the Cubs' No. 3 hitter, with the lone other appearance coming out of the leadoff spot. After Javier Baez thrived out of the two hole Wednesday while Kris Bryant (knee) received a maintenance day, however, manager Joe Maddon will deploy Rizzo behind both players as Bryant returns to the lineup in the series finale. The move down one spot in the batting order shouldn't have much of an impact on Rizzo, whose lackluster production lately has been self-inflicted more than a result of being surrounded by underwhelming hitters. Rizzo hasn't produced a home run since June 15 and is batting .207/.324/.276 over the last 17 contests.
