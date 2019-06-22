Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Getting rare rest day

Rizzo is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, Rizzo is just getting a rest day after starting in each of the Cubs' games dating back to May 17. The heavy workload may be starting to wear on Rizzo, as he recorded only eight hits in 35 at-bats (.229 average) with two home runs over his last 10 starts. Victor Caratini will fill in for Rizzo at first base.