Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes 0-for-4 on Tuesday

Rizzo went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Rizzo has been scuffling a bit lately, as he has just one hit in his last 15 at-bats and he's hitting just .241 this month. Rizzo is too talented to stay in a slump for long.

