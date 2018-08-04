Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep again Saturday

Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Rizzo went deep against his former team for the second time in as many days, and he now has five home runs over his last nine games. Rizzo has enjoyed batting leadoff since the middle of July, as he's gotten his average up to a respectable .264 after a sluggish start to the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories