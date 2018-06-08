Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep again Thursday

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Rizzo went deep for the second straight contest and the fourth time in his last 10 games, giving him 10 home runs on the season. After a slow start to the year, the 28-year-old first baseman is heating up at the plate as he looks to record 30 or more home runs for the fifth straight season.