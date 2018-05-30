Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep again Tuesday

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Rizzo extended his hitting streak to 11 games and he now has home runs in the last two contests. The 28-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season, but it looks like he's rounding into his usual form at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories