Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep for third straight game

Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Rizzo continued his recent tear, as he's now homered in three straight games to get to 21 for the season. After batting leadoff for a while, it looks like the slugging first baseman has settled back into the middle of the order, and he's been producing outstanding results lately.