Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in loss

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Braves.

The Cubs went scoreless through eight innings before showing a little life in the ninth, which included Rizzo's two-run bomb, his second of the young season. The 29-year-old has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 100 runs the past four seasons, and he should approach those levels again in 2019 if he stays healthy.

