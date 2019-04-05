Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in loss
Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Braves.
The Cubs went scoreless through eight innings before showing a little life in the ninth, which included Rizzo's two-run bomb, his second of the young season. The 29-year-old has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 100 runs the past four seasons, and he should approach those levels again in 2019 if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Cracks first homer of season•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Walks three times Thursday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Looking strong heading into season•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back in lineup after big day•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts 25th home run•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Reaches base five times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...