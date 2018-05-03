Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in second straight game
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
Rizzo had a brutal opening month of the season, but he's now left the park in consecutive games -- his first two blasts since a solo shot on Opening Day. The 28-year-old has just a .171/.269/.280 slash line on the year, but should eventually start turning it around as he's been plagued by an unsustainably low .164 BABIP.
More News
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...