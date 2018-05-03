Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in second straight game

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Rizzo had a brutal opening month of the season, but he's now left the park in consecutive games -- his first two blasts since a solo shot on Opening Day. The 28-year-old has just a .171/.269/.280 slash line on the year, but should eventually start turning it around as he's been plagued by an unsustainably low .164 BABIP.

