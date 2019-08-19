Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in victory

Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and three walks in a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Rizzo launched a home run to center field in the fifth inning to plate two runs and cap Chicago's scoring on the day. The 30-year-old is putting together another fine season at the plate, slashing .283/.395/.510 with a .905 OPS, 23 homers and 77 runs batted in through 514 plate appearances.