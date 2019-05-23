Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in win
Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.
Rizzo's three-run blast and a grand slam from Albert Almora did most of the damage for the Cubs. The 29-year-old first baseman got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he's now up to 12 home runs and 34 RBI through 43 games to go along with a .927 OPS.
