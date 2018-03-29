Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep on Opening Day
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
Rizzo's blast came in the second inning off of Miami starter Jose Urena. The slugging first baseman posted exactly 32 home runs in three of the last four seasons (and had 31 the other year), so expect him to once again fall into that range if he stays healthy.
