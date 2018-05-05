Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep Saturday

Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Rizzo seems to be breaking out of his early-season slump, as he now has hits in four straight games, with three home runs and four RBI during the spurt. He's still hitting just .187 with a .594 OPS, but expect both of those numbers to climb rapidly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories