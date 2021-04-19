Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 13-4 loss to Atlanta.
Atlanta jumped on Chicago with four home runs in the first inning and ran away with the game, but Rizzo was able to respond with a little power of his own, taking Bryse Wilson deep twice in the first three innings. The first baseman is up to three home runs this season and has been locked in lately, as he's riding a five-game hitting streak. Three of the five games have been multi-hit performances, helping Rizzo push his batting average up to .250.