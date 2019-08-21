Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep twice in win

Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and three runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Rizzo hit his 24th home run of the season in the first inning off of San Francisco starter Tyler Beede, then launched No. 25 against Beede again two innings later. The 30-year-old first baseman has now reached the 25-home-run plateau in each of the last six seasons as he continues to produce at an elite level for the Cubs.