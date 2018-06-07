Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep Wednesday

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Rizzo continued his hot streak at the plate, as he's now 14-for-36 over his last 10 games with three home runs and eight RBI. The slugging first baseman figures to continue posting strong numbers all summer.

