Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes yard Thursday
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Rizzo took Trevor Richards deep in the fifth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. After a relatively slow start to the season from a power perspective, he now has 10 extra-base hits -- including six homers -- across his last 11 games, boosting his slugging percentage to .557 for the season. He's also provided excellent counting stats, ranking in the top 10 in the National League in RBI.
