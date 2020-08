Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Yu Darvish was busy shutting down the Cincy offense in an eventual 3-0 win, so Rizzo's blasts were all the offense the Cubs would need. Although a 5-for-39 (.147) skid over his prior nine games sabotaged his overall slash line, the veteran first baseman headed into the nightcap Saturday with eight homers and 15 RBI through 32 games.