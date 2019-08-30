Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Has chance to play Saturday

Rizzo (back) has "an outside shot" to play Saturday against Milwaukee, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo reportedly fared well while hitting in pregame, so it's possible he could be back in the starting nine for the second game of the series if he responds well. The first baseman has been out since exiting Saturday's matchup with a back injury.

