Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Headed to disabled list
Rizzo (back) was placed on the 10-day DL on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As planned, the Cubs have placed Rizzo on the disabled list so that he can recover from a recent spell of back tightness. It isn't expected that he'll be on the shelf for an extended period of time, as he'll be eligible to return April 16, but a more specific timeframe for his eventual return should be available soon. With Rizzo out, look for Victor Caratini to continue seeing time at first base. The team has yet to announce a corresponding move after sending Rizzo to the DL.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...