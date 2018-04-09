Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Headed to disabled list

Rizzo (back) was placed on the 10-day DL on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As planned, the Cubs have placed Rizzo on the disabled list so that he can recover from a recent spell of back tightness. It isn't expected that he'll be on the shelf for an extended period of time, as he'll be eligible to return April 16, but a more specific timeframe for his eventual return should be available soon. With Rizzo out, look for Victor Caratini to continue seeing time at first base. The team has yet to announce a corresponding move after sending Rizzo to the DL.