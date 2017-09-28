Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Heads to bench Thursday

Rizzo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cubs wrapped up a division title Wednesday, so manager Joe Maddon will rest his starters in Thursday's series finale. Victor Caratini is starting at first base and batting sixth in his place.

