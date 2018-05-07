Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Held out Monday
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
Rizzo has started 17 straight games since returning from a back injury, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener as manager Joe Maddon stacks right-handed bats against southpaw Jarlin Garcia, who has held lefties to a .096 average this season. While the first baseman is off to a slow start to the season, hitting .177/.259/.302 through 23 games, he's picked it up since the calendar turned to May, going 6-for-22 (.273) with three homers in five games. Victor Caratini will start at first base and hit sixth in Rizzo's stead.
