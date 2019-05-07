Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 200th career home run
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins.
Rizzo wasted no time in hitting his ninth home run of the season, as he connected off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the first inning with a runner on. The blast also gave Rizzo 200 for his career, 199 of which have come since being traded to the Cubs in 2012. The 29-year-old has hit 30 or more home runs four times in the previous five seasons, with the 25 he launched in 2018 representing a low water mark in that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal