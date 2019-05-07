Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 200th career home run

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

Rizzo wasted no time in hitting his ninth home run of the season, as he connected off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the first inning with a runner on. The blast also gave Rizzo 200 for his career, 199 of which have come since being traded to the Cubs in 2012. The 29-year-old has hit 30 or more home runs four times in the previous five seasons, with the 25 he launched in 2018 representing a low water mark in that span.