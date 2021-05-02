Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Reds.
Rizzo is now up to five home runs through 28 games though he's only batting .222 with a .765 OPS, so he's not reached his usual level of production quite yet. Fantasy managers will just want to remain patient, as the first baseman's track record suggests that he'll continue to heat up as the season progresses.
