Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Rizzo was off to slow start, slashing just .105/.250/.158 through six games coming into Thursday, so his first home run of the season was a welcome sight. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez also went deep in the win, and if all three players get going, the Cubs could have a fairly strong offensive attack, with Rizzo right in the center of the action.