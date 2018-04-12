Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits in batting cage

Rizzo (back) spent time in the batting cage Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo should be back in action when he's eligible to return from the DL on Monday prior to the series opener against St. Louis. In his place, Victor Caratini has picked up a few starts at first base while Ben Zobrist will get the nod during Thursday's game versus Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories