Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits leadoff home run Tuesday

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Rizzo has been struggling this season, so manager Joe Maddon moved him up in the order Tuesday in an effort to get him going, and it paid immediate dividends in the first inning. The slugging first baseman went 15-for-50 with five homers and 12 RBI in a limited run as the leadoff hitter last season, and after Tuesday's blast, he'll likely get a few opportunities there at least in the short term.