Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hitting leadoff Tuesday

Rizzo is starting at first base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies.

Rizzo is off to a very slow start to the season, hitting just .149/.259/.189 with one homer through 18 games, so manager Joe Maddon will bump him up to the top of the order in an attempt to get him going at the plate. Maddon did something similar last season and Rizzo responded well, going 15-for-50 with five homers and 12 RBI in the leadoff spot.