Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Rizzo is starting at first base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies.
Rizzo is off to a very slow start to the season, hitting just .149/.259/.189 with one homer through 18 games, so manager Joe Maddon will bump him up to the top of the order in an attempt to get him going at the plate. Maddon did something similar last season and Rizzo responded well, going 15-for-50 with five homers and 12 RBI in the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...