Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers again

Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Rizzo took John Gant deep in the third inning to record his 15th home run of the season. He has been on a power surge of late, homering in three of his past four games. Prior to that stretch, he had not homered since June 24, and his slugging percentage (.440) is on pace to be the worst of his career in a full season of play.