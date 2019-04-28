Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers, collects three hits

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's been a slow start to the season for Rizzo, as he's still batting just .220 even after the three-hit day. but this is what the 29-year-old is capable of in the middle of a strong Cubs' lineup. Rizzo now has five home runs and 16 RBI this year, and his strong track record suggests that the batting average should continue to rise.