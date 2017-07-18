Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers for third straight game

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's win over Atlanta.

The first baseman has now homered in three consecutive games and sports a .260/.383/.522 slash line with 23 bombs, 60 RBI and 56 runs for the season. He could be in the beginning stages of a huge second half, and it's further encouraging that the Cubs have won four straight games coming out of the All-Star break.