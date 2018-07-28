Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in second straight game

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Cubs' 5-2 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

It was the second straight game with a homer for the 28-year-old first baseman, giving him 14 long balls in 93 games on the season. He was able to raise his OPS up to an even .800 with this performance and his .264 average and .363 on-base percentage through 352 at-bats are right in line with his career numbers, although Rizzo's slugging percentage of .438 is lagging a bit behind his career mark of .481.