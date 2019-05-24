Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in third straight game

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Rizzo has now gone deep in three straight games to get to 14 home runs for the season. His slow start to the year seems to be behind him, and the slugging first baseman should continue to post elite counting stats from the middle of a strong Chicago lineup.

