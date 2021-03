Rizzo said he is "very optimistic" about reaching a contract extension with the Cubs during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The star first baseman is set to become a free agent next offseason unless he and the Cubs agree on an extension. Rizzo is currently playing on a $16.5 million team option for the 2021 season, and he'll be looking to bounce back after his OPS dipped to .756 during the shortened 2020 season, his lowest mark since 2013.