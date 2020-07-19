Rizzo (back) remains hopeful that he'll be ready for Opening Day, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rizzo has dealing with a back issue in recent days, but he's been able to steadily increase his workload. He isn't starting in Sunday's exhibition game against the White Sox, but he expressed optimism that he could play in Wednesday's exhibition matchup against the Twins. The 30-year-old was able to hit without pain Sunday and was able to play the field Saturday, but he said that he wants to be able to regain a full range of mobility without pain. He said that serving as the designated hitter at times to begin the season could be an option to preserve his long-term health and also said that he could take some extra games off once the regular season gets underway. Rizzo remains day-to-day ahead of Opening Day on Friday.